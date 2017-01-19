Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Savory Snacks News

Zapp’s introduces new Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips

Published 19 January 2017

Zapp’s has introduced new Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips, which is infused with authentic flavors, style and spirit of Mardi Gras.

For the past 30 years, Zapp’s has created an exclusive, limited time only, Mardi Gras themed bag for the Spicy Cajun Crawtators™ New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips to celebrate the Mardi Gras season.

This year, the bag features a Mardi Gras mask and the famous beads that are synonymous with the Mardi Gras celebration.

With a hearty crunch and unique Cajun-style flavors like Voodoo™, Hotter'n Hot Jalapeño and Spicy Cajun Crawtators, Zapp’s® was founded in 1985 by Ron Zappe. Thick, zesty, and full of flavor, Zapp’s® outrageously tasty chips are practically guaranteed to put you in the Mardi Gras spirit.

“Each year, Zapp’s celebrates alongside the festive street parades and hundreds of private balls with family and friends around the Mardi Gras celebration,” said Zapp’s® Vice President of Marketing Jim Ehlen. “We take great pride in shipping our special-release Mardi Gras Spicy Cajun Crawtators™, bag far and wide.”

Originally sold only within a 300-mile radius of New Orleans, today Zapp’s® New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips ship to 48 states plus Hawaii, following the ever-growing attraction to the flavors of New Orleans.

In addition to the new bag design, Zapp’s® is currently running an “Enter-to-Win” sweepstakes promotion, which will fly two lucky Zapp’s® fans to New Orleans for a weekend to celebrate the city in true Mardi Gras fashion.

Zapp’s®, Inc. is a snack food manufacturer based in Gramercy, LA. Founded by Ron Zappe in 1985, Zapp’s® Potato Chips is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Utz® Quality Foods, LLC., shipping their New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips throughout the lower 48 United States and Hawaii.

Featuring an assortment of conventional chip varieties as well as regionally-inspired favorites such as Spicy Cajun Crawtators™, Sour Cream and Creole Onion, and Cajun Dill Gator-tators™, Zapp’s® products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass-merchant, club stores and convenience stores.



Source: Company Press Release

