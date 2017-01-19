Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Savory Snacks News

World Finer Foods launches new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites

Published 19 January 2017

World Finer Foods, through its Liberty Richter division, has introduced new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites.

GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites are smart snacks -- antioxidant rich, packed with vitamins and full of flavor. Distinctive in the snack category, these bite size coconut snacks are lightly crisped using a unique process for a pop-in-your-mouth burst of flavor to enjoy at home, at work or on the go.

Gluten and dairy-free, these coconut bites are all-natural and are one of the only coconut snacks to have no added sugars. They are available in three flavors -- Simply Coconut, Chia and Sesame.

The GoCo brand was created by U.K. based JK Foods founder Mark Johal and inspired by his travels around the world and his goal to make genuinely delicious and good-for-you snacks.

GoCo was a "Selected" product at the 2016 SIAL Innovation Awards in Paris last October, and the brand will have its North American debut at the Specialty Food Association's Winter Fancy Food Show in January.

"Unlike other coconut snacks that contain added sugar, GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites are 100 percent natural to provide all the benefits of coconut without any fillers," said Mark Johal. "We are proud to join other global brands that have benefitted from World Finer Foods' unmatched distribution and marketing expertise, and keen ability to launch and grow brands."

"We are excited to have the GoCo brand join the World Finer Foods lineup of premium snacks," said World Finer Foods CEO Susan Guerin.

"GoCo is another on-trend and convenient brand for our portfolio that has already caught the attention of retailers and trade segments before its official launch."

Join World Finer Foods at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco (January 22-24, 2017) at Booth # 846 to see and sample GoCo.

Susan Guerin, World Finer Foods CEO, and members of the GoCo team will be available for briefings at the show.



Source: Company Press Release

