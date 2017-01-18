Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks News

World Finer Foods adds Silva Regal to its premium family of products

Published 18 January 2017

Liberty Richter, a division of World Finer Foods, has added Silva Regal, maker of authentic Mediterranean lifestyle foods, to the company's family of premium brands.

Founded in 1950 in Malaga, Spain, by the Silva family, Silva Regal creates fine quality products and traditional family recipes that feature the authentic flavors of Spain.

From hand stuffed olives, to premium extra virgin olive oil to exquisite Spanish vinegars, Silva Regal offers distinctive flavors for everyday cooking or entertaining.

Silva Regal olives are harvested each year from Andalucía in southern Spain, ensuring consistently high quality olives every time. Silva offers traditional olives as well as unique new items like vermouth stuffed martini olives-perfect to create an instant martini when added to vodka or gin.

Another Silva product sure to become a favorite is Sevillano Queen Olives -- a family recipe of olives stuffed with manchego cheese, blue cheese, and almonds.

Silva Regal premium extra virgin olive oils are bottled within five hours of the olive harvest, always first cold pressed and sealed to preserve freshness and aromas. The family recipes for Classic, Arbequina, and Manchego Cheese varieties are ideal for cooking, dressing or dipping.

"It is an honor to continue my family tradition of providing consumers with the authentic flavors of southern Spain, and we are pleased to partner with World Finer Foods which shares the same values and passion for sourcing unique and quality products from around the world," said Silva Regal President Lorenzo Silva.

"As my late grandfather used to say, "Look for the finest produce you can find and offer the people your kindest price; they will always return to your table."

"The Silva Regal brand is a welcome addition to World Finer Foods lineup of premium food brands," said World Finer Foods CEO Susan Guerin.

"We believe the Silva Regal focus on authenticity appeals to all cooks with an interest in cooking or entertaining with distinctive and unique flavors. The vermouth stuffed martini olives are the most unique I have ever tasted. The elegant packaging dresses up any table."

Join World Finer Foods at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco (January 22-24, 2017) at Booth # 846 to see and sample Silva Regal products. Lorenzo Silva Martos, President of Silva Regal, and Susan Guerin, World Finer Foods CEO, will be available for briefings at the show

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Savory Snacks

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers

Savory Snacks Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.