Savory Snacks News

Winona Capital funds growth investment in Incredible Foods

Published 27 January 2017

Incredible Foods, an innovative food company, announced that it has received a growth investment from Chicago-based Winona Capital.

The investment was made alongside current investors, which include Boston-based Flagship Pioneering and Polaris Partners, and will be used to fuel growth nationwide.

"Winona is excited to partner with Incredible Foods," said Jason Sowers, a Partner at Winona Capital who will join the Incredible Foods Board of Directors.

"Kevin Murphy and the Incredible Foods team have created unique products in the allergy-friendly space that can be enjoyed by everyone. This round of funding will allow the company to continue its success in the grocery channel and accelerate its growth across the country," said Sowers.

Incredible Foods is focused on creating delicious snacks that are free from the Big 8 common allergens (dairy, wheat / gluten, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, soy, fish and shellfish).

 Its first offering, perfectly free™ non-dairy frozen bites, are frozen treats made with a creamy vanilla core and enrobed by a velvety layer of real cherry, blueberry, rich cocoa or salted caramel.

The all-natural, non-GMO bites are made in a dedicated, free-from facility and contain no artificial flavorings, colors or preservatives.

"This strategic investment from Winona Capital will enable us to become a leader in the growing allergy-free space," said Kevin Murphy, CEO of Incredible Foods. "What's more, the Winona Capital partnership provides us additional access to a depth of experience in supporting high growth brands."



Source: Company Press Release

