The Good Crisp Company launches new canister potato crisps

The Good Crisp Company has launched new line of non-GMO and gluten-free canister potato crisps.

Available in three classically delicious flavors, Original, Sour Cream & Onion and BBQ, The Good Crisp Company snacks are Certified Gluten-Free, and feature a clean ingredient panel, including being free from GMO ingredients and made without any artificial flavors, flavor enhancers or colors.

The Good Crisp Company snacks begin shipping to retailers nationwide in January 2017.

“Nearly everyone loves traditional canister chips, but many modern consumers, particularly millennial shoppers, have left the category in search of better snack options,” said Matt Parry, director of sales and marketing for The Good Crisp Company.

“Our new potato crisps fuse the nostalgia of a classic favorite with the clean ingredient profile today’s snackers demand, all without sacrificing on taste. We know from initial retail data this is a winning combination that’s bringing people back to the snacks they crave.”

The Good Crisp Company potato crisps are a satisfying snack on their own, or the perfect partner to sandwiches, burgers, wraps, soups, salads and more.

The crisp’s nostalgic shape packs all the flavor and crunch of traditional stacked crisps, without any artificial flavors, colors, gluten or GMOs. The Good Crisp Company’s snacks come in two sizes, a standard 5.6-oz. canister and a convenient 1.6-oz. canister great for children and on-the-go snacking.

The Good Crisp Company snacks retail for $3.49 per 5.6-oz. canister and $1.49 per 1.6-oz. canister. The crisps are available in the following crowd-pleasing flavors:

Original – the perfect flavor for the everyday snacker, with just a touch of salt. Non-GMO Project Verified.

BBQ – a delicious blend of sweet and smoky for a satisfying snack.

Sour Cream & Onion – everything snackers love with a perfectly tangy, herbaceous crunch.

