Savory Snacks News

SkinnyPop launches new cheesy popcorn flavors

Published 21 June 2017

US-based SkinnyPop Popcorn is launching its first ready-to-eat popcorn flavors, Aged White Cheddar and Pepper Jack, made with real cheese.

The two new varieties are SkinnyPop's most flavorful and cheesiest popcorn yet! New Aged White Cheddar uses real white cheddar cheese that's aged to perfection, offering consumers a rich and creamy taste. The Pepper Jack variety has a unique twist and hint of spice that brings extra cheesiness—the good kind.

"SkinnyPop has the best brand fans around and they're always asking for more ways to enjoy our popcorn," said SkinnyPop Brand Manager Kyle Banahan. "There's large demand for cheesy popcorn and we saw an opportunity to bring everything our fans love about SkinnyPop to this large and growing segment, this time with a bigger burst of flavor."

Both new flavors bring on the cheese and also uphold the brand promise of 100-percent SkinnyPop Popcorn, are non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher and contain no artificial ingredients or flavors. At only 47-calories per cup, cheesy popcorn lovers can feel good about satisfying their craving for an indulgent-tasting popcorn.

"We're excited to launch our most-seasoned popcorn flavors yet that are made with real cheese and carry our brand promise of simple ingredients," said Banahan. "SkinnyPop is proud to be a go-to source for the allergen-free community and we will continue to offer our non-dairy cheese flavors for our dairy-free fans."

SkinnyPop's Aged White Cheddar and Pepper Jack flavors are available at major retailers nationwide and at SkinnyPop.com.



Source: Company Press Release

