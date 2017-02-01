Raisio Group announces organistional changes

Raisio Group will renew its organisation as of 1 February 2017.

The Group is organized into four Divisions: Benecol, Healthy Snacks, Confectionery and Raisioagro.

Pia Kakko, M. Sc. (Eng), Vice President of Healthy Snacks, and Sakari Kotka, M.Sc. (Econ.), Vice President of Confectionery, have been appointed as members of the Raisio Group Management Team.

Raisio’s Interim CEO Jarmo Puputti, also Raisioagro’s Managing Director, Vice President of Benecol Vincent Poujardieu, CFO Antti Elevuori, Vice President of HR Merja Lumme and Vice President of Legal Affairs Sari Koivulehto-Mäkitalo continue as members of the Raisio Group Management Team.

During the spring, Raisio is strengthening its organisation by recruiting Vice President for operations and Raisionkaari Industrial Park who will also become the Group Management Team member.

The organisation change will not affect Raisio's financial reporting. The reported divisions continue to be Brands and Raisioagro.

