Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks News

Raisio Group announces organistional changes

Published 01 February 2017

Raisio Group will renew its organisation as of 1 February 2017.

The Group is organized into four Divisions: Benecol, Healthy Snacks, Confectionery and Raisioagro.

Pia Kakko, M. Sc. (Eng), Vice President of Healthy Snacks, and Sakari Kotka, M.Sc. (Econ.), Vice President of Confectionery, have been appointed as members of the Raisio Group Management Team.

Raisio’s Interim CEO Jarmo Puputti, also Raisioagro’s Managing Director, Vice President of Benecol Vincent Poujardieu, CFO Antti Elevuori, Vice President of HR Merja Lumme and Vice President of Legal Affairs Sari Koivulehto-Mäkitalo continue as members of the Raisio Group Management Team.

During the spring, Raisio is strengthening its organisation by recruiting Vice President for operations and Raisionkaari Industrial Park who will also become the Group Management Team member.

The organisation change will not affect Raisio's financial reporting. The reported divisions continue to be Brands and Raisioagro.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Savory Snacks

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers

Savory Snacks Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.