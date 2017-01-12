Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Savory Snacks News

Pure Growth Organic secures minority investment from Sunrise Strategic

FBR Staff Writer Published 12 January 2017

Pure Growth Organic has secured an undisclosed minority investment from Colorado based start-up accelerator Sunrise Strategic Partners.

With the new investment, the New York based producer and marketer of organic snacks intends to move to the next level besides expanding its brand by entering more channels and creating new products.

It is also expected to enable Pure Growth to reach out to more retailers as well as foray into the grocery channel, create supply chain management. Besides, the investment will also be used to increase its sales and marketing unit.

Sunrise Strategic Partners co-founder and CEO Steve Hughes said: "Millennials continue to choose organic snack alternatives over existing legacy offerings. Yet there are limited better-for-you snack products for 2-12 year olds, leaving millennial moms with a major vacuum to deal with once their children graduate from organic baby food.

“As an early mover in affordable organic snacks, Pure Growth is well positioned to participate in continued growth in this market.”

For Sunrise, Pure Growth is its sixth investment ever since it was launched last year.

Founded in 2015 by Chris Clarke and Sabrina Peterson in an attempt to make organic snacks widely available, Pure Growth claims to create products without using any chemicals, artificial ingredients and additives.

Pure Growth Co-Founder Chris Clarke said: "We started Pure Growth to create organic, better-for-you snacks at an affordable price point. Kids and their moms love the iconic characters on our packaging which make our brand recognizable on shelf.”

The organic snack company currently manufactures chips, popcorn, pretzels, animal crackers, snack mix, oatmeal, breakfast biscuits, oatmeal and breakfast bars which are said to be available at Disney Theme Parks & Resort, Walmart and Amazon.

