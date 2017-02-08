Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Savory Snacks News

Prairie Capital Advisors announces successful sale of Harlow-HRK Sales & Marketing

Published 08 February 2017

Prairie Capital Advisors, a leading corporate finance advisory and investment banking firm, acted as financial advisor to Harlow-HRK Sales & Marketing, Inc. in the sale of the company to Impact Sales.

For over 35 years, Harlow-HRK Sales & Marketing and Affiliates has been a leader in providing sales, marketing, analytical, and retail support to manufacturers of natural and specialty food items.

Harlow provides services to approximately 400 consumer packaged goods companies representing nearly 875 brands within the grocery, natural, multicultural, and drug & general merchandise market segments.

Prairie worked closely with the management team, board of directors and seller, providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, due diligence and negotiation phases of the transaction. Prairie's transaction team included David Diehl – CEO, Timothy Witt – Managing Director, and Franco Silva – Vice President. "Prairie was instrumental in negotiating the sale of our company to terrific partners, Sales and CI Capital," said Pat Hobby, CFO of Harlow-HRK.

"Prairie helped us navigate the due diligence process and closing in a highly efficient and professional manner. This transaction was a great result for our ESOP participants, and the combination with Impact Sales will allow Harlow-HRK to expand and provide greater opportunities to our associates. Prairie provided invaluable guidance throughout the process."

Founded in 1994, Impact Sales is a leading sales and marketing agency, providing sales, merchandising and category analytical support to companies in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Impact Sales has nineteen regional offices throughout the West and in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has established strategic alliances with independent sales and marketing agencies in the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. Impact Sales represents over 14,000 products. Impact Sales LLC is a portfolio company of CI Capital Partners LLC, a New York-based private equity firm.

Prairie is an employee owned company that offers investment banking, ESOP advisory and valuation services to support the growth and ownership transition strategies of middle-market companies.

Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cedar Rapids and Louisville, the company is a leading advisor to closely-held companies nationwide.



Source: Company Press Release

