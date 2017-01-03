Mikesell's recalls Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips on Salmonella concerns

Mikesell's Potato Chip Company is recalling its 2.25 oz. Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips were distributed in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois.

The product comes in a 2.25 ounce, package marked with UPC # 071104005543 on the back and with a sell by date of FEB0216, FEB1617 stamped on the upper right corner.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after FDA environmental testing was done at Valley Milk Products, LLC and the presence of Salmonella was noted on equipment. Valley Milk Products, LLC is a secondary supplier to All American Seasoning, the seasoning supplier for our Nacho Cheese seasoning.

Consumers who have purchased 2.25 ounce packages of Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Company Press Release