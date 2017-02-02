Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Savory Snacks News

La Morella Nuts launches new range of organic Mediterranean nuts

Published 02 February 2017

La Morella Nuts is launching a new range of deshelled organic Mediterranean nuts on the occasion of the ISM trade fair in Cologne. The crunchy assortment is sustainably sourced and captures authentic flavors to be unleashed in premium confectionery creations.

At ISM, la Morella Nuts announces the development of its sustainable nuts program targeting the unique challenges of nut sourcing. The program aims to scale impact with an emphasis on good agricultural and environmental practices, as well as farmer support.

La Morella Nuts, part of the Barry Callebaut Group, is a leading nut specialist that will extend its line of high quality nuts with a new range that consists of freshly deshelled, organic Mediterranean nuts. The hazelnuts, almonds and pistachios come in a wide range of applications: pure chopped, crocants, sablages, nut pastes, choco fillings, pralinés and more.

“Based on the latest insights, trends and novelties, our specialists are continuously developing new nut-related products that capture the very best that nature has to offer,” says Nathalie Garrigue, General Manager of la Morella Nuts. “We are proud to present this new range of freshly deshelled, organic Mediterranean nuts, bursting with authentic flavours.”

All organic nuts are grown by passionate farmers under the Mediterranean sun without any chemical pesticides or fertilizers. As a result, they are not only good for consumers but also the environment. To fully preserve the authentic Mediterranean flavours, the nuts are deshelled just before roasting, creating a multisensory experience in all premium confectionery creations.

For la Morella Nuts, sustainability is a focal point as to guarantee a future for the profession and a lasting supply of high quality nuts, while reducing the consumption of resources. For the sustainability nut program, la Morella Nuts works closely together with farmer organizations in Spain to understand the unique challenges that nut farmers face.

The program focuses on three crucial elements: “Training and Support,” “Good Agricultural Practices” and “Environment,” including water management, nutrient management, pest management, bee health and the improvement of crop efficiency. Very close to the heart of la Morella Nuts are its partnerships and farmer support.

“We work together with farmers to best understand their challenges in order to provide solutions to their unique needs. It is not only about increasing their productivity in the short term, but also about safeguarding the environment and therefore, the future of the profession in the long term,” says Garrigue.

The initiative of La Morella Nuts is perfectly in line with Barry Callebaut’s Forever Chocolate commitment that includes having 100% sustainable ingredients by 2025.



Source: Company Press Release

