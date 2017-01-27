Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks News

Kraft Heinz, Oprah Winfrey form new food joint venture

FBR Staff Writer Published 27 January 2017

American global food giant The Kraft Heinz Company has partnered with well-known television personality Oprah Winfrey to form a joint venture named as Mealtime Stories.

The new joint venture will develop a new range of food with an objective to enhance the availability of real, nutritious offerings to everyone as per Kraft Heinz.

Ready to eat refrigerated products are planned to be the initial offering from Mealtime Stories which will offer products across multiple segments.

Initially, Kraft Heinz will handle the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of the new line of food offerings in the US.

The food giant stated that as part of the joint venture, 10% of profits will be given as donations to charities that work towards eradicating hunger.

More details about the brand specifics and products are slated to be announced in the course of the year, stated Kraft Heinz.

Earlier this month, the maker of the Heinz ketchup had launched two new offerings under its Velveeta brand for the frozen snacks aisle in the form of Velveeta Stuffed Grilled Cheese and Velveeta Cheesy Bites.

Both the new Velveeta products are said to be made from real milk and the brand’s cheese.

While Velveeta Stuffed Grilled Cheese has been rolled out in boxes of two or six sandwiches, Velveeta Cheesy Bites which has two flavors has been packaged in 6 oz. and 18 oz. boxes.

For an 18oz package, the Velveeta Frozen Snacks have been priced at $4.99.

Apart from Velveeta and Heinz, the other food and beverage brands of Kraft Heinz include Kraft, ABC, Capri Sun, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Lunchables, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Quero.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Savory Snacks

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers

Savory Snacks Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.