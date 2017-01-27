Kraft Heinz, Oprah Winfrey form new food joint venture

American global food giant The Kraft Heinz Company has partnered with well-known television personality Oprah Winfrey to form a joint venture named as Mealtime Stories.

The new joint venture will develop a new range of food with an objective to enhance the availability of real, nutritious offerings to everyone as per Kraft Heinz.

Ready to eat refrigerated products are planned to be the initial offering from Mealtime Stories which will offer products across multiple segments.

Initially, Kraft Heinz will handle the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of the new line of food offerings in the US.

The food giant stated that as part of the joint venture, 10% of profits will be given as donations to charities that work towards eradicating hunger.

More details about the brand specifics and products are slated to be announced in the course of the year, stated Kraft Heinz.

Earlier this month, the maker of the Heinz ketchup had launched two new offerings under its Velveeta brand for the frozen snacks aisle in the form of Velveeta Stuffed Grilled Cheese and Velveeta Cheesy Bites.

Both the new Velveeta products are said to be made from real milk and the brand’s cheese.

While Velveeta Stuffed Grilled Cheese has been rolled out in boxes of two or six sandwiches, Velveeta Cheesy Bites which has two flavors has been packaged in 6 oz. and 18 oz. boxes.

For an 18oz package, the Velveeta Frozen Snacks have been priced at $4.99.

Apart from Velveeta and Heinz, the other food and beverage brands of Kraft Heinz include Kraft, ABC, Capri Sun, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Lunchables, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Quero.