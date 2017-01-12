Kraft Heinz launches new Velveeta products

Kraft Heinz has introduced new Velveeta Stuffed Grilled Cheese and Velveeta Cheesy Bites to expand its presence in the frozen snacks market.

From loaf recipe cheese to shells and cheese, Velveeta has been in America’s kitchens since 1928. Now, as the majority of Americans are eating multiple snacks and smaller meals1, Velveeta is answering with two new products in the frozen snacks aisle: Velveeta Stuffed Grilled Cheese and Velveeta Cheesy Bites. Both are made with real milk and Velveeta cheese.

With up to 80 percent of Velveeta consumers buying frozen snacks and meals2, people who love to make grilled cheese sandwiches with Velveeta now have a convenient frozen option, Velveeta Stuffed Grilled Cheese, microwavable in one minute.

Entertaining enthusiasts that serve Velveeta dips can enjoy the ease of dips-in-a-bite, Velveeta Cheesy Bites. Velveeta Cheesy Bites come in both Original and Salsa con Queso, a flavor based on a delicious Velveeta Queso dip recipe.

“As an iconic American brand, we believe Velveeta will bring excitement to the Frozen aisle,” said Caio Santos, Brand Manager for Frozen Snacks.

“These are convenient frozen snacks that capture the true Velveeta experience, Liquid Gold taste and melt. From weekend entertaining to an after school treat, our bites and grilled cheese are cravable for every Velveeta lover out there.”

Velveeta Stuffed Grilled Cheese comes in boxes of two or six sandwiches, while the two flavors of Velveeta Cheesy Bites come in 6 oz. or 18 oz. boxes.

Velveeta Frozen Snacks are available at grocery and mass merchandise retailers at a suggested retail price of $4.99 (18oz).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, with eight $1 billion+ brands.

A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go.

The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta.

Source: Company Press Release