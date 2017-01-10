Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Savory Snacks News

Kellogg introduces new Pringles LOUD

Published 10 January 2017

Kellogg has introduced new crunchy corn, grain and veggie-based crisps called Pringles LOUD.

The crunchy corn and grain & veggie-based crisps are layered with flavor, and available in five mouthwatering varieties.

Fiery Chili Lime: The corn crisps will blast your taste buds with spicy tomato flavor, splash some lime and finish with a delicious heat.

Mighty Margherita Pizza: This grain & veggie crisp is layered with the classic ingredients of the popular pizza – tomato, basil and mozzarella – inspired by the colors of the Italian flag.

Salsa Fiesta: In Spanish, "salsa" means "sauce, and "fiesta" means "feast" – which traditionally involves a celebration. So, these corn-based Pringles are a saucy celebration in your mouth.

Spicy Queso: Who doesn't love delicious, melty cheese and peppers with corn crisps? Enough said.

Super Cheesy Italian: The main ingredient in any Italian dish – aside from parmesan and herbs – is enjoying the meal with friends and family. Grab a can of these new grain & veggie Pringles and invite everyone you know to dig in.

"We're excited to introduce Pringles LOUD to all the snack rebels out there," saidKurt Simon, director of marketing for Pringles. "Fans craving a little food adventure are sure to love the LOUD crunch and flavor."

The Pringles LOUD line-up got a makeover from can to hand – revealing sleek, black packaging, five delicious tastes and two crunchy textures – which snack fans can find at retailers nationwide startingJanuary 2017.



Source: Company Press Release

Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers

