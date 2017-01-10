Kellogg introduces new Pringles LOUD

Kellogg has introduced new crunchy corn, grain and veggie-based crisps called Pringles LOUD.

The crunchy corn and grain & veggie-based crisps are layered with flavor, and available in five mouthwatering varieties.

Fiery Chili Lime: The corn crisps will blast your taste buds with spicy tomato flavor, splash some lime and finish with a delicious heat.

Mighty Margherita Pizza: This grain & veggie crisp is layered with the classic ingredients of the popular pizza – tomato, basil and mozzarella – inspired by the colors of the Italian flag.

Salsa Fiesta: In Spanish, "salsa" means "sauce, and "fiesta" means "feast" – which traditionally involves a celebration. So, these corn-based Pringles are a saucy celebration in your mouth.

Spicy Queso: Who doesn't love delicious, melty cheese and peppers with corn crisps? Enough said.

Super Cheesy Italian: The main ingredient in any Italian dish – aside from parmesan and herbs – is enjoying the meal with friends and family. Grab a can of these new grain & veggie Pringles and invite everyone you know to dig in.

"We're excited to introduce Pringles LOUD to all the snack rebels out there," saidKurt Simon, director of marketing for Pringles. "Fans craving a little food adventure are sure to love the LOUD crunch and flavor."

The Pringles LOUD line-up got a makeover from can to hand – revealing sleek, black packaging, five delicious tastes and two crunchy textures – which snack fans can find at retailers nationwide startingJanuary 2017.

Source: Company Press Release