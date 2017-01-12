JOLLY TIME Pop Corn, Cosmos Creations launch new popcorn varieties

JOLLY TIME Pop Corn, the first brand name popcorn, and Cosmos Creations, a brand that creates premium snacks with an indulgent, artisan taste, have joined forces to provide new popcorn flavors to consumers.

The four new ready-to-eat popcorn varieties – Sea Salted Caramel, Confetti Cake, Belgian Waffle and Snickerdoodle – will be showcased at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco from Jan. 22-24 at the Moscone Center.

The new collaboration brings together two family-owned, independent companies that have a reputation for exceeding expectations with high quality and great-tasting products.

The partnership unites JOLLY TIME's more than 100 years of popcorn heritage and long-standing expertise with Cosmos Creations' exciting flavor profiles. The four new deliciously unique ready-to-eat popcorn flavors are Certified Gluten Free and made with non-GMO popcorn kernels and natural ingredients.

The ready-to-eat popcorn category has seen tremendous success and will continue to expand in the coming years, with a predicted category growth of more than six percent in North America between 2016 and 2020 due to innovative flavors and the rise of snacking among consumers (FoodDive, 2016).

"We see this as the perfect opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership with Cosmos Creations, a company that aligns with our mission and values, as well as allows us to extend our product line into an increasingly popular, opportune space," said Garrett Smith, fourth generation president of JOLLY TIME Pop Corn.

"The new ready-to-eat products will satisfy consumers' desire for a convenient, sweet and indulgent twist on a traditional snack they already know and love."

Cosmos Creations was founded in 2011 with a commitment of using natural ingredients to create premium snacks with an indulgent, artisan taste. The new collaboration allows the Company to expand from its exclusive corn puff line to ready-to-eat popcorn.

"We've found an ideal partnership – from our similar company cultures and values to our mutual willingness to explore new flavors and trends – this collaboration has exciting potential to strengthen our reach," said Jerid Strasheim, Cosmos Creations vice president of sales.

The four new flavor profiles – Sea Salted Caramel, Confetti Cake, Belgian Waffle and Snickerdoodle – will be available in 1 oz bags with an SRP of $0.99 and 5.5 oz bags holding more than eight cups of popcorn with an SRP of $2.49. The ready-to-eat popcorn line will be available at grocery retailers nationwide and online in February 2017.

Junction City, Oregon-based Cosmos Creations, is a premium snack food company specializing in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of puffed corn. Family-owned since 2011, Cosmos is slowing things down, making the commitment and investment to use natural ingredients to create premium snacks with an indulgent, artisan taste.

JOLLY TIME Pop Corn, of Sioux City, Iowa, is an independent and family-owned company that, for more than 100 years, has produced and marketed the first ever branded popcorn.

JOLLY TIME offers a variety of traditional, microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn products in grocery stores nationwide and in nearly 40 countries around the globe. It has the only microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn endorsed by Weight Watchers.

