Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks News

J&J Snack Foods launches new Soft Pretzels

Published 03 February 2017

J&J Snack Foods has announced the launch of three new and exciting flavors to the Pretzel Fillers stuffed and topped line of soft pretzels!

These new innovative and on-trend items are Sea Salted Caramel, Chipotle Cheddar, and Beer Cheese which are now available in 3.5 oz and 6.25 oz sizes.  

In tandem with this launch, J&J Snack Foods has revamped the Pretzel Fillers brand with a refresh to its look & logo; aligning packaging, branded equipment, point of sale and literature with a new logo and feel.

To meet the growing demand for craft and artisanal styled products, a new line of soft pretzels have been introduced by J&J Snack Foods Corp, Brauhaus Pretzel. Brauhaus Pretzel translates to "pub pretzel" in German, and just like a German pub, this soft pretzel offers a lively experience to remember.

These are all hand crafted, authentic Bavarian style with an earthy rye flavor. Within this line there are three sizes available, a 2.5oz, 5 oz, and 10 oz, which are a perfect addition to menus as an appetizer, snack, or beer pairing.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Savory Snacks

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers

Savory Snacks Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.