J&J Snack Foods launches new Soft Pretzels

J&J Snack Foods has announced the launch of three new and exciting flavors to the Pretzel Fillers stuffed and topped line of soft pretzels!

These new innovative and on-trend items are Sea Salted Caramel, Chipotle Cheddar, and Beer Cheese which are now available in 3.5 oz and 6.25 oz sizes.

In tandem with this launch, J&J Snack Foods has revamped the Pretzel Fillers brand with a refresh to its look & logo; aligning packaging, branded equipment, point of sale and literature with a new logo and feel.

To meet the growing demand for craft and artisanal styled products, a new line of soft pretzels have been introduced by J&J Snack Foods Corp, Brauhaus Pretzel. Brauhaus Pretzel translates to "pub pretzel" in German, and just like a German pub, this soft pretzel offers a lively experience to remember.

These are all hand crafted, authentic Bavarian style with an earthy rye flavor. Within this line there are three sizes available, a 2.5oz, 5 oz, and 10 oz, which are a perfect addition to menus as an appetizer, snack, or beer pairing.

Source: Company Press Release