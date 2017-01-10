Hain Celestial's Garden of Eatin' brand introduces two new corn tortilla chips

Hain Celestial's Garden of Eatin' brand has introduced two new seasoned corn tortilla chips, including Nacho and Ranch.

Nacho features creamy farmhouse cheddar with paprika and Ranch with hints of buttermilk, garlic and onion.

The new flavors are certified USDA organic and are crafted with mouthwatering seasonings that should satisfy snack cravings at any time of the day.

Garden of Eatin' brand is the No.1 natural and organic tortilla chip brand* with a longstanding commitment to organic farming practices.

It has been crafting organic tortilla chips for more than 40 years and continues to excite consumers through a rustic, authentic and handcrafted taste.

This year, Garden of Eatin'® brand is responding to consumer trends by expanding its portfolio with better-for-you options of the most popular flavors in the conventional tortilla chip category.

"Garden of Eatin'® brand is proud of its heritage of crafting organic corn tortilla chips while continuing to innovate with exciting flavor combinations," said Brett Hartmann, Director of Marketing, Snacks at Hain Celestial.

"Providing consumers a certified USDA organic option made with non-GMO ingredients, infused with bold new adventurous flavors and quality crunch are qualities that consumers continue to know and trust."

These new Garden of Eatin'® varieties will be available nationally in 5 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $3.49.

The corn tortilla chips contain 25 percent less fat than the leading conventional competitor**. Like all Garden of Eatin'® products, these new flavors are made with non-GMO organic ingredients, gluten-free and certified kosher.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Garden of Eatin' is the No. 1 natural and organic tortilla chip brand in the world, providing more than 35 varieties of all natural tortilla chips.

With varieties that include Garden of Eatin' Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Garden of Eatin' Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, Garden of Eatin' Bowls Corn Tortilla Chips and many others, Garden of Eatin'® tortilla chips are deliciously "dippable," bursting with flavor and, most importantly, heartily wholesome, making them a great snack choice for both adults and kids alike.

Source: Company Press Release