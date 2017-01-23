Hain Celestial partners with Future Consumer to set up JV in India

US-based organic and natural products company The Hain Celestial Group has partnered with Future Consumer to set up a joint venture for food marketing and development in India.

The joint venture will be established between Future Consumer, a food and FMCG arm of Future Group and Hain Tilda India.

Hain Celestial founder, president and chief executive officer Irwin D. Simon said: "Rajnish Ohri, our Managing Director in India, and his team will work together with Future Group to provide us with an opportunity to grow distribution of Hain Celestial's brands and products throughout India with its growing population and our focus on families in a more meaningful way."

The objective behind setting up the joint venture is to manufacture, market and distribute better-for-you natural and organic products in various categories.

The categories to be covered by the joint venture include snacks, plant-based beverages and toddler and kids food products, among others.

They will be marketed and distributed under various Hain Celestial brands including Terra, Garden of Eatin', Sensible Portions, Dream and Earth's Best.

Future Group chief executive officer Kishore Biyani said: "Hain Celestial is one of the most respected companies in the organic and natural segment, and we are excited to establish this partnership with Hain Tilda in India.

“Together, we will be able to provide Indian consumers with products that set the standards for good taste and are healthful too.”

However, Hain Tilda will continue to market and distribute products under the Tilda brand.