Savory Snacks News

Goya Foods expands North American processing center in Brookshire, Texas

Published 14 November 2017

Goya Foods, a Hispanic-owned food company in the US, has expanded its North American Processing Center in Brookshire, Texas with the addition of 324,000ft² of production warehouse, distribution warehouse, auxiliary buildings and production office.

As the only Hispanic food company that offers consumers an entire line of low sodium, organic, diet and sugar free products, Goya's expansion of its cutting edge, high tech facilities will maintain its mission to produce authentic, high quality and affordable products without sacrificing taste to national and global markets. 

"With the growing need for good nutrition, it's an opportune time for Goya to expand," says Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods. 

"For more than 81 years, Goya has not only positioned itself as a leader in the Latin American food industry and a trusted American brand, but as an iconic symbol of the Hispanic culture.  Our commitment to excellence is the cornerstone of providing our consumers with products that offer 'good taste, good for you and good value,' all key elements that resonate with our popular tagline that our grandfather created, 'If It's Goya, It Has To Be Good'."

The expansion of this facility will help reach new consumers and strengthen the Goya brand throughout the United States and internationally including Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and Asia. 

The expansion project by KDW, the Houston-based design/build general contractor for global manufacturers, almost doubles Goya's existing 380,000-square-foot facility at 30602 Goya Road, west of Houston where the company produces more than 2,500 high-quality, affordable food products from the Caribbean, Mexico, Spain, Central and South America.

The current Brookshire facility, also built by KDW in 2014, was part of Goya's $250 million investment for a global expansion to support consumer demands of Goya's healthy product lines where ultra-modern processing equipment, hydrostatic bean-cooker and cannery operations are capable of producing more than 1,000 cans per minute.

The expanded facility, with an expected completion in 2018, will also feature a total of 29 new dock doors for domestic and international distribution.

With an emphasis on energy efficiency, the processing center includes florescent lighting with motion sensors, daylight harvesting via 7,000 square feet of Clerestory glass and transparent wall panels, high-efficiency roofing systems and an energy-efficient HVAC system.

Goya's 130-acre campus includes several satellite buildings to house water pumps, boilers, processing, refrigeration equipment and hydrostatic cooking tower.  It also features a technologically advanced test kitchen, quality control lab, dry bean room and a one-of-a kind, 17-foot tall guard shack in the shape of a Goya can of beans. Supporting on-site infrastructure includes a drainage system, waste water treatment plant and rail spur/rail dock.  



Source: Company Press Release

