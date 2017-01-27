Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts to expand warehousing capacity in Argentina

US food giant Archer Daniels Midland’s (ADM) subsidiary Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts will invest an undisclosed amount in a new warehouse to boost its storage capacity in Argentina.

The new warehouse at its receiving and storage facility in Alejandro Roca will grow capacity and aid in reduction of product losses, stated the company.

With a capacity of 18,000 metric tons, the new raw material warehouse will be equipped with efficient loading systems such as an overhead belt to collect incoming stock from farmers as well as an underground belt to feed the company’s processing operations directly.

Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts president Greg Mills said: “Argentina is one of the largest producers of edible peanuts in the world, and as a major global player, Golden Peanut is investing to ensure that we have more than enough capability to continue to meet increasing demand.

“This project will ensure that we are able to safely and efficiently receive and store increasing volumes of farmer stock so that we can continue to supply customers around the world with the quality peanuts they’ve come to expect from Golden.”

Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts Argentina operations president and general manager Carlos Urquiza said that the new warehouse will cut down losses, lower unload times, and enhance quality control from the farm field to the customer.

Urquiza added: “Coming after significant investments in storage and processing capabilities in the United States, this is yet another sign that Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts is continuing to work to ensure that it remains the premier provider of peanuts and peanut products in the world.”

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, US, Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts as its name suggests handles and processes peanuts and tree nuts. It has 13 processing facilities in the US and one in Argentina.