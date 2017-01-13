Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Savory Snacks News

Dieffenbach's Potato Chips launches new brand at 101st PA Farm Show

Published 13 January 2017

Dieffenbach's Potato Chips is launching new brand Uglies to help reduce food waste and save money.

The firm is in its third year at the PA Farm show and and the impact it is having on growing our Central PA business has been tremendous, says Dwight Zimmerman, the VP of Sales and Marketing for Dieffenbach's. 

He went on to say that, "The PA Farm Show allows us to connect with many of our current customers, as well as many potential new customers." 

The estimated attendance for the farm show is more than a 1/2 million visitors during the 8 day event that started January  7th. 

Zimmerman went on to say, "It's our goal to put a sample bag of Dieffenbach's Potato Chips in as many hands of visitors as we can.  We know that once they try our chips, they'll love them."  

Dieffenbach's has handed out more than 100,000 bags of chips since the start.  This year, the company is using the Farm Show to launch a new product as well, with a direct tie to farmers. 

The new brand is called "Uglies”, and its goal is to help reduce food waste, and save everyone money. 

Nevin Dieffenbach, the owner and CEO said, "This new brand is using potatoes that farmers would likely be throwing away due to minor imperfections.  Because of this, we're able to pass on the savings to our customers, and everyone feels like they've done some good." 

 



Source: Company Press Release

