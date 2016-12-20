CHS opens new sunflower processing facility in North Dakota, US

Confectionary sunflower processor CHS has inaugurated a new facility in Fargo, located in the US state of North Dakota.

The facility has pasteurisation capabilities for the company's non-roasted sunflower products.

CHS is claimed to the first sunflower processor to offer the Log5 pasteurization technology.

The move allows the company to offer a range of processing services like oil roasted, dry roasted and pasteurized products to its food company and ingredients customers.

CHS also claims that the new technology, the Log5 technology is capable of providing pasteurisation without modifying texture, taste or overall sensory characteristics of food products.

The fully automated three-step process with validated 5 log reduction offers to handle of the product gently, without post-pasteurization drying.

Apart from offering pasteurisation services, the new Fargo facility’s offers include expanded, custom-roasting capabilities for both kernel (oil) and in-shell (dry roasted) sunflowers.

CHS Sunflower general manager Robert Deraas said: “Food safety is number one for everyone, including food companies.

“Because we are owned by the farmers that grow our sunflower seeds, we’ve always been able to assure our customers that our products are direct-from-the-farm fresh.

“Pasteurization brings an important layer of food safety assurance to customers, especially those using a non-roasted product.”

Deraas further said: “Customers continue to seek improvements to food safety in the products they consume.

“Our response at CHS was to thoroughly understand these needs and invest in the most modern technology to satisfy their demand.”

CHS notes that according to Fortune Magazine, food safety recalls in the US are estimated to be a multi-billion dollar problem.

Image: Processed sunflower for confectionary. Photo: Courtesy of CHS Inc.