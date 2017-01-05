Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks News

Amplify Snack Brands strengthens executive leadership team

Published 05 January 2017

Amplify Snack Brands announced it has strengthened the Company’s executive leadership team by appointing Mike DeGrace as senior vice president of sales for North American region.

Mr. DeGrace joins Amplify with over 30 years of consumer packaged foods experience in leading growth-oriented sales and business development teams at Kellogg Foods, WhiteWave Foods, Chiquita, ConAgra Foods and Kraft Foods.

“We are excited to further enhance and expand our leadership team as we position ourselves for the next phase of our organizational development and growth. The strengthening of our leadership team will help us realize our major growth opportunities in business development, product innovation and geographic expansion with our international portfolio of better-for-you snack food brands,” commented Tom Ennis, Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Mike is an incredibly talented sales executive with strong national account relationships across multiple sales channels, and we look forward to his strategic contributions as we build upon our growth potential in North America.”

Most recently from 2014 to November 2016, Mr. DeGrace served as Vice President Food Service Sales at Kellogg Foods and prior to that was Vice President Sales Strategy and Planning.

From 2007 to 2014, Mr. DeGrace held several positions at WhiteWave Foods including Vice President Channels where he led national sales and strategy development across club, drug and food service channels, Vice President East where he led the grocery sales development including trade spending and customer marketing, and Director of the Kroger team where he led the transformation from a broker sales model to a direct sales model.

From 2006 to 2007, Mr. DeGrace was a National Account Director at Chiquita and from 2002 to 2006 held several Director positions in sales and business development at ConAgra Foods. From 1987 to 2002, Mr. DeGrace also held various sales and marketing positions at Kraft Foods. Mr. DeGrace holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland.

Further, as part of the efforts to optimize the Company’s new global organization, the Company also announced that Brian Goldberg, Amplify’s Chief Financial Officer, will transition into the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President Corporate Development, primarily focused on corporate strategy, strategic partnerships, M&A execution and integration, as well as other global corporate development initiatives.

This transition will occur upon the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer in 2017.

“We are pleased Brian will transition into an integral strategy role during 2017, given his track record and strong background in corporate development, as we focus on the Tyrrells integration and realization of revenue synergies over the next several years,” commented Ennis.

Additionally, as was previously announced, Amplify promoted Stuart Telford, who previously served as the Tyrrells Group Operations Director and brings over 18 years of operations experience, to Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Jeff Arnold to Vice President North America Operations.

All three senior executives will report directly to Tom Ennis, President and Chief Executive Officer, while Mr. Arnold will report to Mr. Telford.

Lastly, Jason Shiver, Executive Vice President North America, effective April 1, 2017, will transition into an executive advisory role for the remainder of the year.

As a result of these planned executive transitions, Amplify’s Board of Directors will conduct a comprehensive executive search for the positions of Chief Financial Officer and General Manager/President North America.

“We remain intently focused on the execution of our growth initiatives and building upon the success of our international brands to drive sales and profitability. Stuart has already demonstrated meaningful value add to the organization and expanded our global capabilities in this core area.

“We would also like to thank Jason for his tremendous contributions and long-time support of Amplify and our brands as well as his continued involvement as an advisor,” concluded Ennis.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Amplify Snack Brands is a high growth snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for Better-For-You (BFY) snacks.

Our brands SkinnyPop®, Tyrrells®, Paqui® and Oatmega® embody our BFY mission of “snacking without compromise” and have amassed a loyal customer base across a wide range of food distribution channels in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and Australia.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Savory Snacks

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Savory Snacks
Savory Snacks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > Suppliers

Savory Snacks Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.